Squisito Pizza & Pasta offering grocery staples and provisions

To help bring necessary items to those who need it most within the community, Squisito Pizza & Pasta is now offering groceries, available for curbside pick-up and delivery during the COVID-19 crisis.

Along with provisions including paper toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and bottled water, the fast casual Italian restaurant also has food items including eggs, pasta noodles and a variety of cheeses for purchase.

The groceries are now available at four of Squisito’s area locations – Annapolis (Riva Road), Glen Burnie, Severna Park and Ellicott City.

Orders can be placed by calling your nearest Squisito location or by ordering online for curbside pick-up.

Delivery orders can also be made through DoorDash and Grubhub.

