Special enrollment opens for Maryland Health Connection

The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange has announced a new special enrollment period open to all Marylanders in need of health insurance during the State of Emergency for Coronavirus (COVID-19) declared by Gov. Larry Hogan this week. Uninsured Marylanders may enroll through MarylandHealthConnection.gov, the state’s health insurance marketplace.

To ensure residents of the state receive access to affordable ACA-compliant insurance coverage during this emergency, individuals can visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Request or select “Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.” Free consumer assistance is available by calling 1-855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Individuals can enroll starting Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, April 15. Coverage selected during this time will have a start date of April 1, 2020, regardless of when a consumer enrolls during this period.

“Health concerns are heightened for many families, and Maryland is in a state of emergency. We are grateful for the support of our insurance companies in opening this additional special enrollment for uninsured residents,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which administers Maryland Health Connection.

Assistance is available in more than 200 languages through the call center, and relay services also are available for the deaf and hard of hearing. Hundreds of trained insurance brokers and navigators statewide will offer free in-person help. You can find their locations and contact information at MarylandHealthConnection.gov or through the mobile app.

Additional details about Maryland’s response to the ongoing pandemic can be found at governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus. And health resource information is at health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.

This special enrollment will run concurrent with the new Maryland Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program that also ends on Wednesday, April 15. When tax filers check the box on their 502 and 502B tax forms seeking information about health coverage, they will be able to enroll.

