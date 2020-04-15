“Herrmann
South County accident sends three to trauma centers

| April 15, 2020, 08:34 AM

A serious crash yesterday sent three people to local trauma centers after a SUV and a pick-up truck collided on Muddy Creek Road near Swamp Circle Road in West River.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a serious crash in the 5300 block of Muddy Creek Road in West River at 6:45pm on April 14, 2020.

Responders located a two-vehicle, head-on accident involving an SUV and a pick-up truck. The pick-up truck was on its roof, with the 24-year-old male driver able to exit the vehicle before the arrival of firefighters.

The SUV came to rest on the guardrail, with the 44-year-old female driver trapped. it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extricate the driver.

Photo: AACoFD

Paramedics transported the driver and her 14-year-old female passenger to the Carrie Weedon Science Center on Galesville Road where patient care was transferred to the crew of a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter where they were flown to Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Children’s National Hospital.

Paramedics transported the 24-year-old male driver of the pick-up truck to the trauma center at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center.

The Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department from Calvert County assisted at the scene.

