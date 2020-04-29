Severna Park senior, Allison Chang, receives National Merit Scholarship

Allison Chang of Severna Park High School is the first county senior to be announced as a 2020 recipient of a National Merit Scholarship. Allison is one of approximately 1,000 talented students from across the country who won corporate-sponsored scholarships.

The corporate-sponsored awards range from $1,000 to $10,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study or single payment awards between $2,500 and $5,000. Allison’s award is sponsored by Mary E. Beyerle in support of her pursuit of a degree and career in computer science.

With other college-sponsored and $2,500 scholarship winners to be announced throughout the spring and summer, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will award more than $30 million this year.

