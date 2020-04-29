“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Severna Park senior, Allison Chang, receives National Merit Scholarship

| April 29, 2020, 04:36 PM

Rams Head

Allison Chang of Severna Park High School is the first county senior to be announced as a 2020 recipient of a National Merit Scholarship. Allison is one of approximately 1,000 talented students from across the country who won corporate-sponsored scholarships.

The corporate-sponsored awards range from $1,000 to $10,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study or single payment awards between $2,500 and $5,000. Allison’s award is sponsored by Mary E. Beyerle in support of her pursuit of a degree and career in computer science.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

With other college-sponsored and $2,500 scholarship winners to be announced throughout the spring and summer, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will award more than $30 million this year.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here