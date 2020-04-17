Severna Park man arrested for child sexual abuse for second time in two years

On April 9, 2020, Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to an address in reference to a juvenile who had been sexually abused. The parents of the victim became aware that their child was texting an adult male. The adult male was positively identified as a thirty nine year old male from the 300 block of Ritchie Highway in Severna Park. Upon speaking with their child, the parents learned their child was sexually abused by the suspect.

On April 15, 2020, the victim was transported by the victim’s mother to the Child Advocacy Center to be interviewed with the assistance of a child abuse detective. During the interview, the victim disclosed there were numerous incidents during which the victim was sexually abused by the suspect over the course of several months.

Working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was obtained that same day for the suspect. He was charged with twelve crimes to include Third Degree Sex Offense, Fourth Degree Sex Offense, Sex Abuse of a Minor, Sexual Solicitation of a Minor and Second Degree Assault. The Eastern District Tactical Patrol Detectives assisted and quickly apprehended the suspect on April 15, 2020 without incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident or suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866- 756-2587.

The suspect was charged and arrested on similar charges in October 2018 in Annapolis City. At the time, he was employed by the Anne Arundel County Public Schools as a Behavior Assistant at Mary Moss at the J. Albert Adams Academy, an alternative school within the system.

In October of 2018, the 8 sexual abuse charges were dropped by prosecutors because the information submitted by the Annapolis Police Department was insufficient to prosecute the suspect. The remaining assault charges were placed on the stet (inactive) docket.

