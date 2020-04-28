SDAT announces 14 more online services

The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) today announced 14 new online services on Maryland Business Express that will make it significantly easier for businesses to get back into “Good Standing” status, a requirement necessary for many types of Coronavirus-related relief. Some of these new online filing options are for businesses needing to revive, and the Department is waiving any related online expedited fees to help Marylanders keep their businesses active.

“Our Department is extremely excited to announce these new online services, which will make it significantly easier for businesses to get back into Good Standing status; a requirement necessary for many types of Coronavirus relief programs,” said SDAT Director Michael Higgs. “Whether it’s working on these new online filings options or assisting customers directly, our team has been working tirelessly to provide Marylanders with the best service possible to help their businesses succeed.”

Seven of the new online services will be particularly helpful for business owners who are just now realizing their business is not in Good Standing status. Maryland Corporations, LLCs, LLPs, and LPs; and Foreign (non-Maryland) Corporations and LLCs may now revive or dissolve their businesses online, and the Department is waiving the online expedited fee for these filings until 30 days after the State of Emergency is rescinded. If a Maryland business requests a certified copy of this filing at checkout, that expedited fee will also be waived. Penalty payments owed to the Department may also now be paid online, which is another reason businesses often are not in Good Standing status.

The Department has also created a new Good Standing Checklist that will make it easier for business owners to proactively determine whether or not their business is in Good Standing with SDAT, and instruct them how to correct any deficiencies. The Department strongly encourages that all business owners confirm now whether or not their business is in Good Standing by looking it up on SDAT’s free online search. The Department also encourages business owners to sign up to receive updates and timely email reminders to file these important documents.

A complete list of the 14 new online services is as follows, as well as which online expedited fees have been waived:

Penalty payments Make Changes to an Existing Business:Articles of Amendment Certificate of Correction Articles of Supplementary Articles of Merger Articles of Amendment and Restatement Articles of Restatement Revive or Dissolve a Domestic (Maryland) Business:Articles of Revival for a Maryland Corporation (online expedited fee waived) Articles or Certificate of Reinstatement for an LLC, LLP, or LP (online expedited fee waived) Articles of Dissolution for a Maryland Corporation (online expedited fee waived) Requalify or Cancel a Foreign (non-Maryland) Business:Foreign Corporation Requalification (online expedited fee waived) Foreign LLC Re-Registration (online expedited fee waived) Application for Termination of a Foreign Corporation (online expedited fee waived) Certificate of Cancellation of a Foreign LLC (online expedited fee waived)

In March, the Department closed all public access at State Center for Charter, Personal Property, Ground Rent, and Tax Credit filings, as well as public access at its 24 local Real Property Offices. The Department has also automatically extended numerous deadlines in accordance with Governor Hogan’s executive orders. More information about these extensions, and contact information for all of SDAT’s programs, can be found on dat.maryland.gov.

The Department is strongly encouraging customers to use our online services, since all paper-based submissions will take significantly longer to process throughout the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis.

Charter and Personal Property filings can be completed online through Maryland Business Express, and turnaround times for those filings remain unchanged.

Homeowners’ and renters’ tax credit applications can be submitted through MarylandOne Stop, and homestead tax credit applications through SDAT’s website.

The Hogan administration has taken a number of unprecedented steps to respond to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 crisis. For health resources regarding COVID-19, including case counts and clinical guidance, please visit the Department of Health’s webpage. For a list of resources to help businesses whose daily operations are affected during the state of emergency, please visit Maryland Business Express’ webpage. For a comprehensive list of ongoing state actions, please visit Governor Hogan’s webpage.

