Romano’s Macaroni Grill is latest Annapolis restaurant casualty

We have learned that in addition to The Greene Turtle, Romano’s Macaroni Grill will also not be re-opening once the all-clear is given by Governor Hogan as Maryland emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure was confirmed by management of the Franconia (VA) location in the Kingstowne Towne Center and the Annapolis location has been scrubbed from the chain’s website.

The location at the Annapolis Mall had been declining in popularity.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we confirmed with the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation that the location was planning to close and be replaced by a “brew pub concept.”

We reached out to Redrock Partners, the owners of the chain for comment, but our calls were not immediately returned.

Over the past years, the Annapolis area has seen a lot of change in the restaurant scene with Chuy’s and Newk’s both coming and going, The Greene Turtle closing and redeveloping with a “wine focus”, the closure of The Ebb Tide, Boston Market, Chop House, Bonefish Grill, Brio Tuscan Grill, and several Subways.

