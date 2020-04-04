Righttime Medical Care remains open to evaluate patients for COVID-19

Righttime Medical Care, an urgent care company with 19 locations in Maryland, continues to work closely with federal, state and county health officials concerning the COVID-19 situation. All locations remain open to care for patients for all symptoms, whether related to the coronavirus or non-emergency medical conditions such as allergies, sprains, cuts, head injuries, broken bones, and other concerns.

Complete clinical protocol has been established to pre-screen and protect individuals with symptoms. For more information, visit myrighttime.com/coronavirus.

Righttime is able to conduct testing for COVID-19 after a full evaluation by one of their trained medical providers. This includes taking safety measures such as requiring patients with symptoms such as fever or cough to call ahead, arriving alone and without family members, being provided personal protective equipment (PPE), and being escorted into a designated room.

The company is also urging people to call their Call Center at 888-808-6483 to inquire about using their telemedicine system, RighttimeNOW™. The user-friendly service is HIPAA-compliant to protect patient privacy, uses FaceTime, Skype, or Google Hangouts so a separate app is not required, and is included in major insurance plans.

“The current situation is unlike anything the medical community has seen before but, thanks to our ongoing preparedness and training, Righttime is fully equipped to evaluate and care for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms as the only alternative to the emergency room, said Righttime CEO and Founder Robert G. Graw, Jr., M.D. “We continue to work with primary care providers who are unable to see their patients due to the current regulations and are also coordinating with hospitals to assist people who require advanced care.”

“Our top priority has always been to ensure the well-being of our patients, employees, and the communities we serve, and we take our commitment to the public’s safety very seriously,” said Graw.

