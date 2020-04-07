Resources for mental health during a pandemic from American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

During this time of unprecedented global public health crisis, many people across all communities are feeling the stress of the health threat: concerns about becoming ill, uncertainty about the future, possible financial strain, and dramatic changes in daily routines.

Individuals respond to stress in different ways and some, especially those with mental health conditions, are prone to negative impact on their mood, anxiety, sleep and overall well-being. This is a critically important time for everyone to take extra care to protect their mental health. While we are practicing physical distancing, this does not mean that we can’t check in on each other and connect. Calling, texting, emailing your employees, co-workers, friends, and family members is crucial during this time. Here are some practical tips to be as proactive as possible about our mental health from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The new www.afsp.org/covid-19 website is a hub of resources to support mental health while navigating change.

AFSP experts wrote these three useful blog entries:

For Suicide Loss Survivors these times can be triggering. Please do not hesitate to go over resources for loss survivors and reach out to the AFSP through our Healing Conversations Program. Experienced volunteers, who are themselves survivors of suicide loss, offer understanding and guidance in the weeks, months, and years following a suicide death. Available on the phone or by video chat, our volunteers are familiar with the isolation that so often accompanies a death of this kind, and are able to show suicide loss survivors a way forward into a world of support, by creating an opportunity for the newly bereaved to speak openly with, and ask questions of, someone who has been there, too, and truly gets it.

