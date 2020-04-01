RESCHEDULED: Chow 4 a Cause food truck and music festival on July 11th

When charity meets food trucks, you get the best of it all and Seeds 4 Success is bringing it to the Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium on July 11th with Chow 4 a Cause!!

What a great way to contribute to a charity, by chowing down on delicious super-sized samples from 10 food trucks, drinking craft beer and dancing to live music! This event is open to all ages so bring the whole family!

Tickets are cheaper before the event, so don’t wait, buy your tickets now!

KIDS UNDER 12 GET IN FOR FREE!

Food Truck Lineup, IN THE WORKS!

Entertainment by Timmie and Tambo! This is a pet and family friendly event. The kids will have face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon animals and more!

And best of all, proceeds go to Seeds 4 Success.

