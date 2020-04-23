Rams Head reschedules MORE concerts canceled due to COVID-19

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

They have been busy rescheduling canceled shows. All tickets will be honored for new date with same seats. If you prefer to return or exchange purchased tickets, keep an eye peeled to your email box for more info from Rams Head On Stage!

3/30 Rodriguez – Reschedule #1 was 6/22/20 and now rescheduled to 10/5/20

4/21 Penny & Sparrow – Rescheduled to 8/18/20

4/22 John Berry – Rescheduled to 9/28/20

4/23 Marcus Johnson – Rescheduled to 2/14/21

4/25 Karla Bonoff – Rescheduled to 4/3/21

4/25 Drag Brunch – Postponed

4/26 SQRRL (matinee) – Postponed

4/27 KT Tunstall – Rescheduled to 6/23/20

4/28 Julia Fordham – Rescheduled to 9/30/20

4/29 Watkins Family Hour – Postponed

4/30 Four 80 East – Rescheduled to 7/16/20

5/01 SGGL – Postponed

5/02 Jay Mohr – Rescheduled to 1/29/21

5/03 Eric Hutchinson – Rescheduled to 9/18/20

5/04 KT Tunstall – Rescheduled to 7/5/20

5/06 & 5/07 Jonathan Coulton w. Paul & Storm – Postponed

5/08 Al Stewart – Rescheduled to 10/17/20

5/09 & 5/10 Gordon Lightfoot -Postponed

5/11 Bruce Cockburn – Rescheduled to 11/11/20

5/13 Billy Gilman w. JD Eicher – Postponed

5/14 Robyn Hitchcock – Rescheduled to 10/11/20

5/16 Chris Smither – Rescheduled to 2/19/21

5/18 BoDeans – Rescheduled to 4/30/21

5/19 & 5/20 Jim Breuer – Rescheduled to 11/18/20

5/24 Walter Beasley – Rescheduled to 5/20/21

5/29 Women’s Work Comedy Tour – Rescheduled to 1/30/21

6/01 The East Pointers – Rescheduled to 9/1/20

6/28 Mac McAnally – Rescheduled to 11/12/20

*Postponed Shows – They are currently working on rescheduling these shows. Please hold onto your ticket until a new date is announced.

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB