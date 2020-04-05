Queenstown Veterinary Hospital changes policies in response to COVID-19 virus

In an effort to stay open to serve the medical needs of their pet clients, while also taking precautions to comply with newly issued guidelines for veterinary services and Governor Larry Hogan’s recent directives, the Queenstown Veterinary Hospital (QVH) will be making several changes in their daily operations, owner Marianne Bailey, DVM announced today. The changes will take effect this Monday, April 6.

“Per the recommendations of the Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medicine,” Dr. Bailey said, “all veterinarians must restrict the services they are providing during this time. These changes are to decrease the amount of personal protective equipment we require to operate, and to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Starting Monday, QVH will only schedule appointments that meet the following criteria:

Vaccine appointments that include a rabies or leptospirosis vaccine that is necessary within the next 60 days. These are both zoonotic diseases that spread between animals and humans, and humans are at risk if a pet develops either disease;

Acute illness, such vomiting, diarrhea, skin infection, changes in urination, pain, or limping;

Surgeries that would result in a decline in pet health if not performed within the next 90 days;

Puppy/kitten vaccine visits, including leptospirosis and rabies.

“Our doctors will help determine which surgeries can be scheduled at this time,” Dr. Bailey added.. “Examples of surgeries that can be scheduled would include dentals with extractions, cancerous mass removals, or a uterine infection known as pyometra.”

For the immediate future, QVH will NOT schedule appointments for any of the following services:

Nail trims;

Anal glands treatment;

Wellness visits or vaccine visits that would not include a rabies or leptospirosis vaccine;

Monitoring bloodwork that a doctor feels can wait 90 days to be performed;

Routine spay/neuter procedures;

Dental cleanings that would not include extractions.

Dr. Bailey said the state Board of Veterinary Medicine has relaxed the requirement that a pet be seen every 12 months for a prescription refill. During this unique time, doctors can refill medications outside of a 12-month window on a case-by-case basis.

“These changes will impact all of us and may lead to some confusion,” Dr. Bailey emphasized. “Please contact our doctors and staff with any questions that you have. Telemedicine consults are still available for you and your pets, so that your pet can be seen and assessed from the comfort of your home. We also continue to offer our online pharmacy option to help fill essential prescriptions. We will contact clients to reschedule any appointments that need to wait until May.

“We are here for you during this difficult time,” she added, “and we can’t wait to welcome you back into our hospital as soon as it is safe.”

Pet owners can contact QVH by phone at 410-827-6776 or via email at this address: [email protected]

