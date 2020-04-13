Police seek help in identifying suspect in Pasadena abduction

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an abduction that happened on Easter Sunday in Pasadena.

On April 12, 2020 at approximately 1:20 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2500 Mountain Road for an abduction.

The victim advised she left her vehicle running (wireless key fob) with her 9-month-old child in the back seat. Two white male suspects observed the running vehicle, got inside and drove away with the infant secured in the back.

The vehicle and baby were located abandoned in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard in Baltimore City a short time after. There were no injuries to the child.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify one of the suspects, a 31-year old make from Baltimore. There is an active warrant for his arrest. However, detectives are seeking the identity of the second subject wearing the surgical mask. Anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

