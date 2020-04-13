Pittman encourages donations to food banks

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman visited the Anne Arundel Food Bank last week to thank volunteers for their hard work and to encourage the public to donate non-perishable food items as an ever-increasing number of county residents are relying on more than 80 food pantries located throughout the county.

“Donating is considered an essential reason to leave your home,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “If you’re able, please take a look at our list of needed items and our two drop off sites. And if you want to help without leaving your home, you can donate through the food bank’s virtual food drive. For a complete listing of food resources in the county, I strongly encourage you to visit aacounty.org/coronavirus.

The food bank is also encouraging cash contributions to have the flexibility to meet specific needs of individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To contribute cash, visit the non-profit Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC). Online donations may be made on the CFAAC website or by check or money order sent to: CFAAC, 914 Bay Ridge Road, Suite 220, Annapolis MD 21403.

“With the numbers of unemployed people reaching historic highs, and because the COVID crisis in the county has not yet peaked, the food bank must keep up a steady pace to meet the need,” said Susan Thomas, food bank executive director. “In order to do that, we’re asking every person to do whatever they can.”

