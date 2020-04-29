Mid-day double shooting in HACA’s Robinwood community

Two people were shot this afternoon in the Robinwood community in Annapolis. At this point, the police cannot say if the two victims were adults or minors.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:30pm on April 29, 2020 in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in Annapolis. This is the Housing Authority for the City of Annapolis’ (HACA) Robinwood neighborhood.

One of the victims was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with critical injuries and the other was transported to a local hospital–his injuries are unknown.

The Annapolis Police are investigating this latest shooting this afternoon and a suspect has not yet been identified.

