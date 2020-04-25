May is Maryland Podcast Month, will you tune in?
Go on. Listen to a podcast this month. Listen to several!
Founded in 2018, Maryland Podcast Month brings together podcasts of all stripes together to cross-collaborate and cross-promote in order to create more opportunities for podcasts to get new listeners. Maryland Podcast Month is non-partisan and non-ideological and consists of all sorts of locally produced conduct, including podcasts about news, politics, sports, life, culture, food, wrestling, and other shows.
“Maryland Podcast Month is all about shining a light on locally produced content,” said Brian Griffiths, founder of Maryland Podcast Month. “There’s a lot of great content in Maryland that does not receive the attention that it deserves. By working together we hope to be a rising tide that lifts all boats.”
Shows participating in Maryland Podcast Month include:
- Red Maryland Network, a network of Maryland’s leading political news and opinion site RedMaryland.com.
- The Marc and Lowell Show, featuring WBAL’s Lowell Melser and his life-long friend, Marc Ronick.
- Kirk and the Crab, featuring legendary Baltimore radio personality Kirk McEwen and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood’s John Minadakis
- The Conduit Street Podcast, the podcast of the Maryland Association of Counties.
- The Eye on Annapolis Daily News Brief, sharing top stories from the Annapolis Area.
- The Maryland Crabs, A rambling podcast covering the issues facing Marylanders. Sprinkled with Old Bay.
- Section 336, a personality-driven sports show featuring Josh Sroka, Matt Sroka, and Bert Rode
- JB’s Drive-in Movie Podcast, a show providing irreverent views about movies from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.
- A History of Maryland Podcast, an in-depth and free-wheeling narrative history of the colony/province/state of Maryland
- Corridor Cast, bi-weekly music podcast following the innovative Baltimore and Washington music scenes
- Soul Force Politics, heart-centered mindfulness to strengthen our democracy presented by Heather Mizeur
- The Orioles Minor League Podcast, the only podcast dedicated to the rising prospects in the Orioles system
- WTOP. Shows include The Week on the Hill, Target USA, DMV Sports Roundtable, and specially produced podcasts such as Going Under: The Story of Tangier Island and The Investigation Continues: Lyon Sisters
- Elevate Maryland, a bi-weekly podcast with Maryland focus with Howard County roots explores policy, people, and stories that affect the State of Maryland.
- Arundel Biz, the podcast from the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation looks at the businesses in Anne Arundel County along with the resources available to them
- And many more!
For all shows participating in Maryland Podcast Month, please visit the official page of Maryland Podcast Month at marylandpodcastmonth.com.
