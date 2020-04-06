Manage your stress with free class from local start up Happy YOUniversity

Annapolis start-up Happy YOUniversity, an online program designed to teach people how to live an intentional and positive life using the tools of positive psychology, announced the launch of its newest FREE class, Morning Thrive.

Morning Thrive is a free, on-line, 15 minute morning boost sharing the tools of positive psychology to help others thrive through the stress of the global pandemic and the quarantine. Morning Thrive is offered Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 8:00 AM. Each “morning boost” will cover a different topic to help people cope. Topics include mindfulness, triggers, relationships, gratitude, mind chatter, self-care, growth mindset and curiosity.

Anyone interested in attending the free zoom meeting can register here. Recordings of the class will be sent to all registrants.

“During the time of Covid 19 we wanted to find a way to help others that would be bite-sized and accessible to help people start their day on the bright side,” said Happy YOUniversity Co-Owner and Life Coach, Sara Corckran.

“Mental health is especially important now when we are isolated and facing new challenges every day. Morning Thrive provides action oriented ways to focus on the positive and help their families and loved ones do the same. It feels right to do what we can in this trying time. There has never been a more important time to take care of our mental and physical health,” added Happy YOUniversity Co-Owner and Positive Psychology Practitioner Erin Baldecchi.

