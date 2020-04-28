Major gas leak near State House; BGE working on repair
At approximately 1:15 pm, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to Bladen Street and Calvert Street for a reported gas leak with possible flash fire.
Content Continues Below
On arrival, crews found a strong odor of gas around several state buildings with no active fire and a construction crew doing work underground in the area. State buildings, including the State House were evacuated.
BGE was notified and discovered a 4” underground gas main that had been struck. They were able to isolatw the leak at approximately 3:32pm and are currently working on the repair.
A total of 55 firefighters and EMS personnel were on scene. Units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Naval Academy provided mutual aid assistance. No civilian or firefighters injuries reported.
Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB