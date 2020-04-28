Major gas leak near State House; BGE working on repair

At approximately 1:15 pm, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to Bladen Street and Calvert Street for a reported gas leak with possible flash fire.

Content Continues Below

On arrival, crews found a strong odor of gas around several state buildings with no active fire and a construction crew doing work underground in the area. State buildings, including the State House were evacuated.

BGE was notified and discovered a 4” underground gas main that had been struck. They were able to isolatw the leak at approximately 3:32pm and are currently working on the repair.

A total of 55 firefighters and EMS personnel were on scene. Units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Naval Academy provided mutual aid assistance. No civilian or firefighters injuries reported.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB