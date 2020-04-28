“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Major gas leak near State House; BGE working on repair

| April 28, 2020, 05:47 PM

Rams Head

At approximately 1:15 pm, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to Bladen Street and Calvert Street for a reported gas leak with possible flash fire.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On arrival, crews found a strong odor of gas around several state buildings with no active fire and a construction crew doing work underground in the area. State buildings, including the State House were evacuated.

BGE was notified and discovered a 4” underground gas main that had been struck. They were able to isolatw the leak at approximately 3:32pm and are currently working on the repair.

A total of 55 firefighters and EMS personnel were on scene. Units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Naval Academy provided mutual aid assistance. No civilian or firefighters injuries reported.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here