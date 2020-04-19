LETTER: Hospice to volunteers–THANK YOU!

Every year, during Volunteer Appreciation Week, we celebrate those in our communities who Volunteer their time. This year we do so nationally, April 19 to 25. None of us could have anticipated that this year “celebrating together” wouldn’t be possible in person. Sadly, on one hand, in-person visits made by Hospice of the Chesapeake Volunteers have been put on hold as we do our part to “flatten the curve” as well as to protect not only our volunteers, but also our patients. On the other hand, I am proud to say that it didn’t take long for our Volunteers to find ways to adapt.

Each week during this crisis, they have found new and innovative ways to continue their important work and to honor the bond they have created with their patients and their families and our mission of caring for life. From the safety of their homes, they are reaching out to patients and their families by telephone to offer their compassionate care. Those who make patriotic quilts for our veteran patients have added CDC-approved handmade facemasks to their creative hobbies. Our board members and committees are working behind the scenes to support us through the changes we face as a nonprofit organization caring for hospice and supportive care patients and the families grieving the loss of a loved one.

And though we can’t be together during this special week, we’ll find a way to gather online, to share our gratitude for the incredible kindness, ingenuity and passion they exhibit everyday as they support us in our mission of caring for life throughout the journey with illness and loss. I am proud to say the Volunteer spirit lives on as it has for 40 years at the very grateful Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ben Marcantonio

President and CEO, Hospice of the Chesapeake

