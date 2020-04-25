Legacy Business Spotlight: Third Eye Comics and Third Eye Games & Hobbies (Encore Presentation)

Did you know that one of the top comic book stores in the USA is located right here in Annapolis? Yes, Third Eye Comics, and their sister store, Third Eye Games & Hobbies are in the top ten. Always!

From downtown Annapolis to West Street to their new (ish) larger stores on Chinquapin Round Road, Third Eye has been delighting comic book enthusiasts and game loving folk for quite some time!

We spoke with Steve Anderson about the success of the two brands, their expansion (they are in Richmond and Southern Maryland), their future, their clients, and his biggest asset–his employees!

Have a listen and for more information, here is your link!

