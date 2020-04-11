Legacy Business Spotlight: The Summit School (Encore Presentation)

In this installment of our Legacy Business Spotlight series we venture down to Edgewater to speak with Dr. Joan Mele-McCarthy who is the Executive Director of The Summit School.

The Summit School is celebrating 30 years of service to students with different learning styles. The small school works with students in grade 1-8 to not only prepare them for high school ad beyond, but to excel in high school and beyond.

In addition the school is a terrific public resource in their hosting of seminars and community talks to help parents and student understand the different ways that people learn. From dyslexia to processing difficulties, to memory challenges, to weak language abilities and even attention concerns.

Have a listen and for more information, here is your link!

CONNECT WITH US! THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB