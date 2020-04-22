Latitude 38° to host 7th Free Community Farmer’s Market tomorrow

Latitude 38°, a waterfront restaurant, located at 12 Dock Street, in Downtown Annapolis will host its seventh “Free Community Farmer’s Market” this coming Thursday April 23rd. This market is completely free to anyone, from anywhere in need, no one will be turned away. The first half hour of each of the farmer’s markets are reserved for Active and Retired Military, and First Responders.

The first market was hosted on Thursday, March 25th at Latitude 38° and was a huge success. Bar Manager, Justin Schaffner spearheaded a group effort organizing and taking to social media two days prior to push out the initial idea originated by longtime Annapolis’ businessman and owner of Latitude 38°, Harvey Blonder, who felt strongly about giving back to First Responders, Active and Retired Military, and the community as a whole. In addition to Schaffner, the efforts are led by Area Manager Ray Tompkins, and Restaurant Manager Heather Mackall.

Schaffner began to organize it based on existing items from Latitude 38’s kitchen. Kevin Blonder, from Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs donated many produce items as well. Michael Blonder, also assisted donating items from AL Goodies’, a local souvenir and unique one stop shop. Belair Produce donated 10 case of asparagus. The Gateway Florist in Eastport donated buckets of flowers to help brighten people’s day. That first market was able to serve produce and grocery items to over 200 people in need.

This coming Thursday, April 23, 2020, they will hold the 7th Free Community Farmers Market, which will open to First Responders, Active Duty and Retired Military at 11am, and then to the public at 11:30am. AL Goodies’, Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs, Great Harvest Bread Company, The Gateway Florist, & Republic National Distributing Company have all donated goods. Buck Distributing has helped by creating signage for these events, and The Downtown Annapolis Partnership has volunteered their time to assist, as well by helping to spread the word.

Since its inception the Free Community Farmers Market at Latitude 38° has been able to provide an astounding 600 prepared meals & nearly 5,000 bags of produce, non-perishable items, and essentials such as toothbrushes, soap, and more!

Latitude 38 is accepting donations in forms of food, clothing, and monetary donations from any organization or individual who has the means to do so.

Open since 2018 Latitude 38° is a restaurant with an exclusive monthly club that provides discounts with every visit and more. Since the start of the pandemic Latitude 38° has been forced to offer only curbside, pickup, and delivery services, Thursday through Sunday.

During the markets, social distancing and sanitation procedures are strictly enforced.

If you would like more information, or would like to contribute, please contact Justin Schaffner at [email protected] or 301-747-1695

