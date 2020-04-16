Katcef Brothers Inc. trades beer for sewing machines in a time of need

When the going gets tough, the tough get going! And these times are tough, without a doubt. When the scope of this pandemic became clear, it also became clear to Neal Katcef, the CEO of Katcef Brothers, Inc. that they needed to do something.

Of course, as key part of the supply chain (and with liquor stores being deemed essential along with restaurant carryout and delivery), Katcef Brothers continues to work hard to bring products to their area retailers, while prioritizing the health and safety of all.

Recently they purchased electric sewing machines and enough materials to make 5000 PPE cloth masks. All employees have become involved and are using time from reduced schedules to produce the masks for local medical professionals, people in the community who are underserved as well as employees of their three wholesale distributors (Katcef Brothers Inc, Capital Eagle, Inc., and Montgomery Eagle Inc.). They’ve made deliveries of the masks to Anne Arundel Medical Center, George Washington University Hospital, the City of Annapolis, and So Others Might Eat (SOME).

Additionally, they’ve donated 200 half-gallon containers of Red Fox Hand Sanitizer to the City of Annapolis, working closely with Mayor Gavin Buckley to facilitate its delivery.

As our CEO Neal Katcef said, “we have a 90-year tradition of giving back to the communities in which we work and live. We felt a responsibility to help the people who are fighting this pandemic on the front lines every day, and we couldn’t be any prouder of their work.”

