Julian Hernandez named Vice President at Crosby Marketing Communications

| April 24, 2020, 10:02 AM

Crosby Marketing Communications announced today that Julian Hernandez has joined the firm’s Health Practice as a Vice President. He will lead strategic development of branding and enrollment campaigns, stakeholder engagement programs, and behavior change initiatives on behalf of leading for-profit and nonprofit health organizations.

Hernandez has 20 years of marketing experience working across the health care ecosystem. He previously worked at Crosby as an Account Director, before moving to the West Coast in 2016 to serve as the lead Client Engagement Officer at Maricich Health, a healthcare branding agency in Los Angeles. He has led large-scale integrated campaigns and multicultural outreach programs for health plans, hospitals and health systems, and for industry service providers that operate in markets across the country. Hernandez began his career at Ogilvy & Mather in New York, followed by Foote, Cone & Belding in Los Angeles, working on brands including Bristol Meyers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Hilton Hotels.

“Julian adds another strong strategist to our Health Practice and will further fuel our continued growth,” said Raymond Crosby, President & CEO. “His commitment to clients and passion to improve people’s lives is a perfect fit for our culture.”

