Howard Bank commits $100K to assist with COVID-19 fight

Howard Bank, a community-focused commercial bank serving businesses, professionals and individuals in the Greater Baltimore area, announced today that it is committing more than $100,000 to organizations in Greater Baltimore as part of its COVID-19 Relief efforts.

The organization that will receive the grants are:

Innovation Works, $50,000

Maryland Food Bank , $25,000

, $25,000 Johns Hopkins Hospital, $7,500

Enoch Pratt Free Library, $6,000

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, $5,700

Anne Arundel Medical Center, $2,500;

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake, $2,500

The bank will also donate $5,000 to purchase face shields that will be distributed to help hospital staff treating patients with COVID-19.

“We are a commercial bank totally invested in our local communities,” said Mary Ann Scully, Chairman and CEO of Howard Bank. “Given the crisis we wanted to provide additional support to non-profit organizations that are critical to the fabric of the communities we serve. These organizations are treating the sick, feeding the hungry, educating our students and supporting entrepreneurs who will need help until this economy rebounds.”

Rob Kunisch, President of Howard Bank, said “In spite of the pandemic our employees continue to serve our customers, but as the largest independently owned bank in Baltimore city, we must support our local communities. This is our home and we are here to assist organizations that are crucial to the wellbeing of Greater Baltimore.”

