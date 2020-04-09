Hospice cancels annual gala

As many in the community will agree, the need to adapt to the ever changing public health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic is essential. It is for that reason, Hospice of the Chesapeake has come to recognize over the last several weeks it is necessary to cancel its annual gala, “An Evening Under the Tuscan Sky,” which had been postponed until Saturday, July 18, 2020.

This is a decision that was not taken lightly. The organization’s leadership believes that, given current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Maryland, cancelling this event is in the best interest of our larger community. The nonprofit is incredibly grateful for the patience and continuing support of the many sponsors, ticket holders, vendors, venue and Gala Committee members who have committed time and energy in the planning of this event and apologizes for any inconvenience due to the cancellation. Look for a 2021 Gala Save the Date in the coming months.

