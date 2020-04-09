“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Hospice cancels annual gala

| April 09, 2020, 01:16 PM

Rams Head

As many in the community will agree, the need to adapt to the ever changing public health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic is essential. It is for that reason, Hospice of the Chesapeake has come to recognize over the last several weeks it is necessary to cancel its annual gala, “An Evening Under the Tuscan Sky,” which had been postponed until Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

This is a decision that was not taken lightly. The organization’s leadership believes that, given current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Maryland, cancelling this event is in the best interest of our larger community.  The nonprofit is incredibly grateful for the patience and continuing support of the many sponsors, ticket holders, vendors, venue and Gala Committee members who have committed time and energy in the planning of this event and apologizes for any inconvenience due to the cancellation. Look for a 2021 Gala Save the Date in the coming months.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here