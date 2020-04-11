Hannon Armstrong commits $150K to local organizations to fight COVID-19

Hannon Armstrong has announced a $150,000 donation to local Maryland charitable organizations working to relieve the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting gaps in community services.

The funds will help address rising food insecurity by bolstering Maryland food banks dealing with increased demand for their services; aid the growing number of domestic violence victims in Anne Arundel County; and expand access to homeless support and prevention programs in Annapolis.

“This pandemic is a constant reminder of our shared humanity, and how we must respond with deep empathy, solidarity, and generosity,” said Hannon Armstrong Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Eckel. “We are all in this together, and in these unprecedented times, we are committed to providing our local community with essential resources. It is simply the right thing to do, and I applaud other Maryland business leaders for their donations to relief efforts that will make a difference in this time of pain and suffering.”

Hannon Armstrong is allocating the donation toward:

The Maryland Food Bank, to provide food assistance safely to those who need it most during this public health crisis, including schoolchildren and seniors. “Thanks to Hannon Armstrong, we’ll be able to distribute enough food to provide 255,000 meals to Marylanders facing food insecurity as a result of this unprecedented crisis,” said Maryland Food Bank CEO & President Carmen Del Guercio. “With their generous support, we can continue working proactively to meet rising food needs across the state, ensuring our neighbors in need have access to nutritious food during these uncertain times.”

The YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, which provides critical domestic violence prevention and support services such as a 24-hour hotline, licensed therapy, legal services, and safe housing for women, men, and children suffering from abuse. This week, the United Nations called for urgent action to combat the worldwide surge in domestic violence fueled by anxiety, stay-at-home rules, and economic loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "The dramatic rise in the occurrence of domestic violence has required the YWCA to quickly implement multiple online service delivery platforms and additional residential resources for victims of domestic violence. These resources come at a significant cost," said Molly Knipe, CEO of the YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. "The YWCA is extremely grateful to our partner, Hannon Armstrong, for ensuring there is continued access to these critical services during the pandemic, and individuals are never turned away."

The Annapolis Light House, provides emergency shelter, food, clothing, counseling, case management, job training, and hope to individuals and families to those who are homeless and most in need, especially now due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Annapolis Light House also operates Light House Bistro, a social enterprise restaurant where over 80% of the staff are members of the community who struggle with homelessness and employment barriers. Hannon Armstrong’s donation will enable Light House Bistro to purchase essential food items and refocus from retail to instead preparing meals for delivery to Light House residential clients and others in the community struggling with homelessness. “This public health crisis has presented unique challenges for our most vulnerable neighbors, our staff, and our organization. We are doing all we can to continue to serve those who will be hardest hit during this crisis, but we simply can’t do it alone. We are truly grateful for the generosity of Hannon Armstrong during this extraordinarily difficult time,” said Jo Ann Mattson, Executive Director, The Light House. “This funding is a lifeline for our operations and staff that are working hard to ensure our neighbors experiencing homelessness have nutritious meals and other vital basic needs.”

