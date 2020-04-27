Glen Burnie man arrested for child pornography

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 21-year old Glen Burnie man and charged him with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Content Continues Below

On April 24th,, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation into an internet account that was directly associated in uploading child pornographic images.

Detectives identified the specific address and on July 2nd, 2019, detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 500 block of Stanhome Drive in Glen Burnie Maryland. Numerous digital devices were seized to be analyzed. The suspect, identified as a twenty one year old male of the same address was also interviewed.

After receiving the results from the forensic examination of the digital devices seized during the search warrant, as well as the results from numerous internet accounts opened by the suspect, child pornography was recovered as evidence. Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect charging him with six counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography. On the morning of April 27, 2020, the suspect was apprehended by the Anne Arundel County Police Fugitive Apprehension Team without incident at his residence; and is currently being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB