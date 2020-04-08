Giant Food makes more changes to adapt to COVID-19

All Giant Food stores have adopted some new changes to make sure that their employees and customers remain safe and the chances of spreading the COVID-19 virus are minimized.

Content Continues Below

Effective Thursday:

Limits to Customers in Stores

Although not yet mandated by governments in Virginia, Maryland or DC, as of Thursday, April 9th, they will begin limiting the number of customers in their stores at any given time, reducing the store capacity to 20%. There will be store associates monitoring capacity. Giant Food is asking people to shop with as few family members as possible.

One-Way Directional Signage

They will be installing directional signage in the aisles to better control customer flow and promote social distancing. Follow the arrows while shopping and be mindful of your distance from customers and employees who may be working in-aisle to restock shelves.

Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for Employees

Although PPE is short supply, Giant Food has secured plastic face shields for all employees, and are in the process of securing additional face masks. They’ve also encouraged associates to wear masks, following recent CDC recommendations.

These new policies and procedures are in addition to other changes already put into place:

Plexiglass shields at our cash registers, pharmacies, and customer service desks

Social distancing markers throughout our stores to encourage customers to stay six feet apart

Increased cleaning and sanitation of “high-touch” areas throughout the stores

Reduced store hours to allow for additional cleaning and associate rest

Special shopping hours for senior citizens and customers with compromised immune systems

“Contactless” delivery through Giant Delivers service

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB