Galway Bay, Killarney House, Brian Boru and Pirates Cove to open again

Yesterday, we got word that Galway Bay in Annapolis, Brian Boru in Severna Park, Killarney House in Davidsonville, and Pirates Cove in Galesville will be re-opening with curbside pick up. You can see all they have done to insure safety of their team and their customers here.

Killarney House will be the first to open on Wednesday, followed by Galway Bay, Brian Boru, and Pirates Cove on Thursday. Check the links for each restaurant’s website for the most up-to-date information on opening times and online ordering, as each location may have slightly different hours and menu items.

Each restaurant will be operating on a curbside pick-up model. Orders will be placed through their online ordering system for each restaurant, and payment will be completed online to minimize contact at time of pick up. Customers will be greeted to check in for order pickup while remaining in the safety of their cars.

At Killarney House, they are testing a full “Drive Thru” model with a dedicated one-way entry and exit system and a four-lane stop and check-in space to allow for pre-order and pickup as well as the ability to drive up, order, and wait for the order. They will be introducing new technology to accommodate contactless settlement of checks to complete orders.

Everyone is encouraged to use the online ordering system rather than phoning in orders as this will facilitate how orders come thru and time your order appropriately for pick up. And if that was not enough, they are also planning some entertainment for the car line this Friday and Saturday so stay tuned.

In addition to revamping the curbside pickup process, the teams have been busy over the last few weeks working in small groups at each restaurant performing deep cleaning, painting, and reorganizing the kitchens to operate more efficiently for the new operations plan. They’ve also been finishing and updating furniture so that they will be in the best position to fully reopen for dine in when the time is right.

Check out the Special Mother’s Day Menus for pre-ordering online. The menu is available now on the websites for each restaurant. The is a Pre Order Menu Only which will be scheduled for pickup on May 10th – please see notes on each website.

As this pandemic has some far reaching consequences, they are seeing some changes in our food supply chain. This may result in unpredictable availability of menu items. They are working hard to plan menus based on what we know can be obtained, but if an item is unavailable, the menu will modified out of necessity.

