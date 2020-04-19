“Herrmann
Fire destroys Eastport garage

| April 19, 2020, 02:41 PM

The Annapolis Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that broke out early this afternoon in the 500 block of State Street in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. units were dispatched to the 500 block of State Street for a reported structure fire. On arrival, units found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames spreading to the house. It took firefighters approximately 35 minutes to place the fire under control.

A total of 36 firefighters were on scene. Units from Anne Arundel County and Naval Academy provided mutual aid assistance. No civilian or firefighters injuries reported and no one was displaced due to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

