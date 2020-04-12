Field is set for replacement of former Delegate Alice Cain

For the second time in less than one year, the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee will be selecting a Delegate to represent Annapolis is the General Assembly. Last year, the death of former Speaker of the House Mike Busch triggered the appointment process and this year, it was the resignation of former Delegate Alice Cain.

So, for the remaining two years of the term, Annapolis will be represented by one elected representative (Senator Sarah Elfreth) and two appointed ones; which is how the system is set up.

Applications were due at midnight last night and the following have applied:

Andrew Bowen

Jamie Burton

Richard Ceruolo

Rhonda Pindell Charles (current Alderwoman for Ward 3 in City of Annapolis)

Matthew Dolan

John Giannetti (former one-term Delegate District 13B, former one-term state Senator District 21)

Vickie Gipson (current Judge Orphans Court for Anne Arundel County)

William “Henry” Green (former candidate for Delegate District 33)

Serpil Gulsen

Chrissy Holt (former candidate for state Senator District 30)

Dana Jones

Scott MacMullan (former candidate for Anne Arundel County Council District 6)

Loni Moyer

Ian Pfeiffer (former two-term Alderman for City of Annapolis Ward 7)

Jacqueline Roche

Wayne Taylor (current Vice-Chair AACo DemocraticCentral Committee, former candidate for Mayor of Annapolis)

Eleanor “Elly” Tierney (current Alderwoman for Ward 1 in City of Annapolis)

John Wardell

John Wells

During the process last year, citizens were allowed to send in letters of support and to testify in front of the Central Committee prior to them making their decision. This year, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, only written support will be considered.

If you want to offer support or insight to any of the above candidates, you must submit it via e-mail to [email protected] no later than 11:59pm on April 14, 2020.

The resumes and letters of application submitted are not public and will not be released by the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee. We have included information on some of the known candidates next to their names.

The meeting where the Committee selects the replacement will be live streamed (details forthcoming) to watch. That meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 7 p.m.

