TODAY: Employment attorney Joyce Smithey to answer your employment questions in COVID-19 event

Joyce Smithey and the Smithey Law Group to share that her firm will offer free legal advice on employment matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic during a call-in hotline event on Friday, April 10.

To participate, individuals are invited to call (410) 919-2990 any time between 12:00pm and 4:00pm.

Following a quick conflict check, Smithey’s attorneys will be available to provide guidance and counsel on issues including but not limited to:

Business closures due to state of emergency and stay-at-home orders.

EEOC updates to its pandemic guidance.

The new Families First Coronavirus First Response Act.

Unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation.

ADA compliance and HIPAA applicability during COVID-19.

OSHA guidance.

According to Joyce Smithey, practice partner and founder, callers will enjoy full attorney-client privilege but receive no pressure to act on attorneys’ advice. “It’s clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced sweeping changes to how we live and how we work in a very short time,” said Smithey. “It has also impacted both employees and employers in ways that may violate or put them at risk of violating employment rights, respectively, so our goal is to serve as a resource and ensure that everyone knows all of their options during this unprecedented time.”

In addition to Smithey, attorneys offering their pro bono advice during the event will include Michael Berman, partner; Reuben Wolfson, partner; Catherine Manofsky, counsel; and Lisa Walker, associate.

We spoke with Joyce during one of our Legacy Business Spotlights. Have a listen:

Where to find the DNB...

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB