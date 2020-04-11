Emerald Financial Partners offers a no-contact method to file your taxes

Emerald Financial Partners, an accounting firm that has served Anne Arundel County residents for 40 years, is now offering a variety of “no-contact” concierge tax prep services so that the community can “file safe and soon” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emerald offers several virtual options to provide tax preparation without the need for in-person meetings. The tech-savvy crowd can simply snap pictures of or scan their documents to submit via email. For those who prefer submitting hard copies, Emerald also offers a no-contact pick-up service for filers who live near its Arnold, offices (within about 10 miles). By placing documents outside the front door upon Emerald’s arrival, this option ensures there is no personal contact. Emerald will discuss each individual’s tax situation by phone or video conference before completing their returns, mailing or electronically sending final documents for signature, and filing electronically on clients’ behalf for faster processing.

According to Valerie McLaughlin, Emerald founder and CEO, these services are open to all filers but are especially helpful to the older and high-risk populations. “It’s clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has quickly changed how we do business and moved many services and transactions to the digital world,” said McLaughlin. “We’re offering several options to help Marylanders from all over the state safely file their taxes, and we hope this service is especially helpful to the older and high-risk individuals in our immediate community who rely on traditional, hands-on service.”

McLaughlin adds that it’s important for anyone who has not yet filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019 to do so immediately, as the IRS will reference these returns to determine eligibility for a government-issued economic stimulus check. And lastly, she notes that despite this year’s filing deadline being extended to July 15, those who expect refunds should file their returns as early as possible given the pandemic’s economic impact.

To learn more about these services, visit www.emeraldfinancialpartners.com or call 410-224-2600.

