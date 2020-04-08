Downtown Annapolis Partnership launches AnnapolisStrong.com

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns, the Annapolis community has come together to support the local restaurants they love by ordering carry-out and delivery, they have watched local musicians who for the first time are doing all of their gigs online and supported local non-profits have been reaching out online to feed communities and make sure people have the information they need to get through these times. It has been about neighbors helping neighbors in Annapolis. While many people have done a great job putting together lists of places people should support, there was missing an all-inclusive destination where you could find all the places in your favorite neighborhood to shop, see a show, order dinner, buy a gift card, even tour an art galleries collection all from one site.

As Downtown Annapolis has always been one of those regional destinations that people visit for shopping, dining, weekend getaways, attractions, arts and entertainment it was time to build a site that allowed people to do it all online from one website. After receiving several suggestions from local residents and business owners the Downtown Annapolis Partnership has created a site where you can find all of the downtown Annapolis stores, buy gift cards, order carryout/delivery, watch online local concerts, book future overnight stays and more in downtown Annapolis, Maryland.

“We have always known people prefer to support local businesses and now we are making it even easier,” says Erik Evans Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “As people need to order gifts or gift cards for upcoming birthdays, anniversaries, and graduations we hope they will visit the site www.AnnapolisStrong.com and make those purchases. We’re grateful that the Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is partnering with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership to help to spread the word about the new site. The goal is to give people the chance to support and visit their favorite downtown Annapolis businesses and to keep Annapolis on everyone’s mind as a great place to visit when things return to normal.”

Many of the local stores are offering special online sales including; Blanca Flor Silver Jewelry, Hobo International, Lilic Bijou, Pink Crab, Rasa Juice Shop, and Spice and Tea Exchange. You can also order your Easter chocolates from Kilwins, see an art exhibit at Maryland Federation of Art, get a gift card for a future romantic getaway at a downtown bed and breakfast or watch live music from many of the bands you are used to watching in the many pubs of Annapolis. There are even links where gift cards can be donated to other non-profits or pay forward to help other local small businesses.

The website name AnnapolisStrong.com reflects the spirit of the City of Annapolis working together to support one another and keep its local businesses sustainable now and in the future. Like many communities around the world, Annapolis is quickly adapting with new ways to engage the community and do business.

Visit www.AnnapolisStrong.com

