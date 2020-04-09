Double shooting in Eastport sends one to shock trauma

Two men were injured in a double shooting in Eastport on April 8, 2020. Shortly before 8:00pm, Annapolis Police responded to the corner of Monroe and President Streets for the shooting.

Police have not released any details, but according to the dispatch, a 21-year old male was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the upper body and another (age unknown) was suffering with a gunshot wound to his foot.

A Maryland State Police medevac helicopter was called to the scene to fly the one victim to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this point.

This story will be updated.

