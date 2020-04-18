Donation boxes placed at Anne Arundel County Parks

The Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks in cooperation with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Office of Emergency Management and Right Away Storage will have donation trailers in place starting Wednesday, April 15th, to encourage park visitors to donate non-perishable food items.

The food bank has been experiencing a 200% increase in the numbers of residents who rely on the food pantries located throughout the county. Donating is considered an essential reason to leave your home.

The trailers will be located at the four regional parks listed below.

Quiet Waters Park – 600 Quiet Waters Park Rd, Annapolis

Kinder Farm Park – 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd, Millersvlle

Downs Park – 8311 John Downs Loop, Pasadena

Fort Smallwood Park – 9500 Fort Smallwood Rd,Pasadena

“Bringing a food item in lieu of park fees is a great way to enjoy the park while helping out residents in need,” said County Executive Pittman. “Donations to the food bank are down, and this additional assistance from the Rec & Parks team, Office of Emergency Management, and Right Away Storage comes at an especially critical time. I thank everyone for stepping up and doing whatever is necessary to help.”

Donation trailers will be available during normal park hours (7:00 a.m. to dusk). They will be placed as close to the park gatehouse as possible for easy access to residents dropping off donation items. Currently entry fees to all regional parks have been waived since March 16, 2020.

The storage trailers will be taken to the county donation center location in Odenton, Maryland as needed. Anne Arundel County staff will sort through donations and prepare for delivery to the Anne Arundel County Food bank and subsequent distribution to residents in need.

Non-perishable food items include canned and dry goods, juice boxes and snacks for kids, adult food supplements, paper goods and personal care items like toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Below is a full list of items that are being requested and permitted for donations and distribution to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

