Community Foundation awards more than $50K to organizations to battle COVID-19

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) established the Community Crisis Response Fund in 2018 to provide flexible financial assistance to qualified organizations in Anne Arundel County immediately following a violent incident, natural disaster or other crisis in our community. Due to the current health crisis, all funds raised through CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund will be used to meet the fast-emerging, immediate and long-term needs posed by the COVID-19 virus.

CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund closed the first round of grant applications on April 10, 2020, awarding nearly $60,000 to 29 local nonprofits. The first-round of grantmaking addressed the following impact areas: food security and support for basic human needs. These areas were selected by CFAAC based on feedback received from local nonprofits in regards to their greatest immediate needs, and is in alignment with CFAAC funding priorities, as defined in the most recent Community Needs Assessment: Poverty Amongst Plenty VI, On the Road to Progress for All.

Grants were awarded to organizations who have seen a surge in requests and that are providing services to unique and underserved populations of Anne Arundel County of all ages. These include victims of domestic violence, recently released hospital patients, cancer patients, persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, persons who lack transportation, the homeless, and the recently unemployed. For a full list of grantees please visit our website www.cfaac.org/news.html.

CFAAC President & CEO, Mary Spencer said, “In times of crisis, it is always heartwarming to witness the generosity of our community through incredible acts of kindness, as our neighbors do what they can to help one another. The Community Foundation serves as a trusted community partner, connecting those who want to help, with an established process of quickly distributing funding where it is needed most. For those who are interested in making a financial contribution to support the most vulnerable members of our community, a donation to CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund will ensure that your dollars will be put to immediate use to make a difference in the lives of Anne Arundel County residents who need us now more than ever.”

Those wishing to contribute can:

Make a secure, tax-deductible online donation through www.cfaac.org.

Mail a check payable to “CFAAC” with “Community Crisis Response Fund” in the memo line to: 914 Bay

Ridge Road, Ste 220, Annapolis, MD, 21403.

Donate stock by contacting Taylor Milbradt at [email protected] .

. Make a grant recommendation from a Donor Advised Fund at CFAAC using the FundManagerportal or by contacting Kristen Krall at [email protected] .

Organizations Seeking Funding:

The second application cycle for CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund will open soon. Interested organizations should follow www.cfaac.org/community-crisis-response-fund.html-0 for more information or sign-up for the CFAAC newsletter.

CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund allows for funding priorities to shift according to the most critical needs in Anne Arundel County in subsequent funding cycles. All grants from CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund will be made to IRS-qualified 501(c)(3) public charities; the fund is not able to provide grants directly to individuals.

