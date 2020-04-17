Canceled Annapolis Pride parade to celebrate virtually

Due to continuing uncertainty surrounding the duration of coronavirus impacts and restrictions on large public gatherings, Annapolis Pride had announced a postponement of their parade and festival. Earlier this week, they announced that the 2020 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival is canceled. Instead, Annapolis Pride will join other pride organizations around the world to celebrate virtually this year, said Annapolis Pride Founder and Chair Jeremy Browning.

Content Continues Below

This year’s parade and festival had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 27.

“Initially, we were hopeful of being able to hold a second annual parade and festival later this year,” Browning said. “But we became increasingly concerned about whether we’d have enough time to adequately prepare for, and if it would be safe to have, a 2020 event.

“Ultimately,” he added, “we decided that holding a parade and festival this year wasn’t doable.”

Browning said Annapolis Pride organizers have already begun working with the City of Annapolis to plan their second parade and festival in 2021. He hinted the group may look to expand its footprint for that 2021 event.

“We had an incredible turnout last year for our inaugural parade and festival,” he recalled, “and we are expecting an even bigger celebration in 2021. We’ll need to look at the parade route and festival locations to make sure we have sufficient space to handle the anticipated crowds.”

While the parade and festival in 2020 are canceled, Browning said the spirit of pride is not.

“We are looking to create a virtual celebration and invite sponsors, registered groups, and the community to join us this June, since June is recognized worldwide as LGBTQ+ Pride month,” Browning said. “Details on what that virtual celebration will look like will be announced soon.”

Meantime, the Annapolis Pride Board of Directors is focused on supporting those in need now because of coronavirus restrictions and subsequent economic impacts.

“This is a challenging time, and Annapolis Pride is here to support the community however we can,” Browning noted. “Annapolis Pride is donating $1,000 to Feed Anne Arundel to help those in need, and to support local restaurants and their staffs. We encourage community members to join us by making a donation to the Feed Anne Arundel GoFundMe page.”

Founded in May 2018, Annapolis Pride is a grassroots, volunteer organization focused on creating a safe and welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

“Despite the current challenges posed by coronavirus,” Browning said, “Annapolis Pride will continue our work to build visibility and awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, create safe and welcoming spaces where all people feel welcome, and connect the community with allies and resources.”

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB