Brendan Sailing receives Kathy and Jerry Wood Foundation grant for camper scholarships

The Brendan Sailing Program for Youth with Learning Differences was recently awarded $20,000 from local Annapolis foundation, the Kathy and Jerry Wood Foundation. The grant funding has been earmarked for camper scholarships and will provide current and prospective students financial opportunities to participate in Brendan Sailing’s Annapolis and St. Mary’s summer programs at little to no cost.

Content Continues Below

“At Brendan Sailing, we never turn down a child for financial reasons,” Brendan Founder and Chairman of the Board, James P. Muldoon said. “It is important that these children have the same opportunities to build social skills and teamwork, regardless of their financial position. On behalf of the organization, I want to thank the Wood Foundation for their continued commitment to Brendan. They have believed in our mission from the beginning and over the years have become a truly special partner.”



Brendan Sailing is currently still accepting applications for all of its summer programs. However, with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, as with other camps and organizations, the situation remains fluid.

“For those that have already registered, we appreciate your commitment to Brendan Sailing. If the season is cancelled due to COVID-19, full refunds will be provided,” Executive Director Charlie Arms said. “We will be making a decision in the coming weeks based on the information available, and what is best for the community, our campers, and our organization.”

Since its inception, Brendan Sailing has been offering financial scholarships. The online application can be found at brendansailing.org/scholarships. If you are requesting financial assistance, and have yet to sign up, you are encouraged to do so.

“No matter what happens, Brendan Sailing pledges to continue its work toward its mission of building confidence and self-esteem through sailing in children with learning differences,” said Brendan President Joanne Dorval. “We hope the circumstances allow us to proceed, but whether this year or the next, we promise to continue our efforts to positively impact the Maryland learning differences community.”

Related

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS