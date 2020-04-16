“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: One Love Annapolis with Steve Samaras

| April 16, 2020, 10:28 AM

Rams Head

We are all in this together!  As businesses are (for the most part) shuttered, we wanted to catch up with Steve Samaras from Zachary’s Jewelers to talk about a video series he has created and to find out how Zachary’s is doing during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

If there ever was a man who sees the positive in a tough situation it is Steve who was burned out of his store 15 years ago the day after Thanksgiving, survived the recession of 2008 and now the COVID-19 virus.

Aside from keeping all of his employees working, to cutting Constance Polamalu (who joined us on the call) loose to develop a new e-commerce business model with virtual appointments, while maintaining the Zachary’s model of customer service.

But more importantly, with some time on his hands, Steve and his wife Challie have been visiting their favorite places around town and explaining why there is such love–a One Love for Annapolis.

If you are a bit down about this pandemic, have a listen, and be sure to check out the videos on Steve’s Facebook Page –the link is below!

Videos: bit.ly/OneLoveAnnapolis

Where to find the DNB...


Rams Head

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here