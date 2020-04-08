“Herrmann
Body of Gideon McKean recovered near Deale

| April 08, 2020, 04:34 PM

The Maryland Natural Resources Police have said that the body of 8-year old Gideon McKean was recovered about 1:30pm this afternoon.

The discovery ends  a five-day search that involved the US Coast Guard from Atlantic City, Cape May, and Annapolis; along with the Anne Arundel and Charles County Fire Departments, and the Maryland State Police.

The boy, the son of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and grandson of former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, was found in 25 feet of water about 2,000 feet from where the body of his mother was discovered.

The two went out into the Chesapeake Bay last Thursday in a canoe without life jackets to retrieve a ball that had been kicked into the water. They were staying at the Shady Side home of the former Lieutenant Governor.

