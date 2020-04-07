April 7, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (BODY RECOVERED, ZU COFFEE CLOSING, COVID LAW EVENT)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSOR: Many thanks to Solar Energy Services for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.

Today…The body of missing canoeist and Kennedy family member Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean was discovered. Woman assaults employee and claims she has COVID-19 Virus. Hogan allows health departments to close businesses if they are operating against the orders. COVID-19 claims an early business victim–Zu Coffee will be closing on April 15. Laid off? Smithey Law Group will be hosting an event to answer all your employment law questions on Friday! And the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park goes virtual!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 7:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast