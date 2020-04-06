April 6, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ANOTHER COP ARRESTED, MURDER ARREST, SEARCH FOR CANOEISTS CALLED OFF)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Annapolis Police have made an arrest in the March 15th murder of Lesley Saunders. An Anne Arundel County Police officer has been arrested for child solicitation. The Coast Guard has suspended the search for missing Kennedy family members Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her son Gideon. Governor Hogan issues more orders to keep nursing homes safe. DC shuts down Fishermans Market for crowding. Squisito is showing some love to first responders.

