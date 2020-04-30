April 30, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (DOUBLE SHOOTING IN ANNAPOLIS, USNA GRADUATION BACK ON, MACARONI GONE)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Annapolis Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in broad daylight in HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood. Romano’s Macaroni Grill at the Annapolis Mall has closed permanently. The Naval Academy has decided to bring Midshipmen back for an in person graduation and commissioning ceremony. A local floral designer has something special planned for May Day on Friday. And local artist, Cindy Fletcher Holden is creating doodles to benefit the Downtown Annapolis Partnership!

It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor. He’s back with some self-isolating thoughts!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

