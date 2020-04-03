April 3, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (COVID UPDATE FOR AACO, MALL FOOD, OSPREY CAM)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An Anne Arundel County Police officer is hospitalized with Coronavirus and more updates on the County level. Open enrollment for health insurance extended to July 15. Don’t forget the restaurants at the mall are open. The Annapolis Towne Centre donates $3,000 to help feed AACPS children. The ospreys are back and so is the osprey cam. And tonight a benefit virtual concert on Facebook for Feed Anne Arundel.

