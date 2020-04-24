April 24, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (CROFTON FIRE, JONES APPOINTED, UNEMPLOYMENT, MORE PPP)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSOR: Many thanks to Solar Energy Services for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.

Today…Two firefighters were injured fighting a Crofton house fire. Governor Hogan appointed Dana Jones to fill the seat in District 30-A vacated by former Delegate Alice Cain and there is controversy. Maryland’s Department of Labor is launching a new website today to allow sole proprietors, self-employed, gig workers, etc to apply for unemployment. There is more PPP money on the way, but James King who owns six restaurants in the area says it does not work for restaurants.

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 7:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: COVID, Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast