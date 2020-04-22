April 22, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (RENOVATIONS FOR MEADE HS, SBA DISASTER LOANS, NURSING HOME DEATHS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Meade High School is about to undergo a $142M renovation. US News and World Reports ranks high schools. The SBA really did not loan too much to Maryland small businesses. New stimulus money is likely on the way. The Capital reports about three deaths and a mini-outbreak of COVID-19 in a Gambrills nursing home. Some COVID-19 numbers and a rant about Ruth’s Chris–but it is probably not what you are thinking!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

