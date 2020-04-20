April 20, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (SEX CRIMES, EASTPORT FIRE, COVID NEWS, AND MONEY REPORT )

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A Severna Park man has been arrested again for child sexual abuse. Fire officials are investigating an Eastport garage fire. Governor Hogan updated us on the road to recovery, unemployment, and small business assistance. Queen Anne’s County COVID-19 numbers do not jive with the State’s numbers. Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks has donation bins at the major parks for non-perishable food bank donations. And Katcef Brothers steps up yet again with employees manning sewing machines to make more than 5000 PPE masks.

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Finally, Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina has your Monday Money Report with some calming insight on your money!

