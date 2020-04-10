April 10, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ANOTHER HOME INVASION, MORE VISIT ANNAPOLIS NEWS, COVID UPDATES)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Annapolis Police are investigating a SECOND home invasion in same apartment complex. Visit Annapolis investigating former President and CEO Connie DelSignore. County Executive Pittman launched his #ThankYouThursday initiative yesterday. He also said there is a $67M shortfall and schools and police will bear the brunt of it. Stimulus checks should start to hit bank accounts next week. An update on the Maryland and Anne Arundel County COVID-19 numbers and a prediction for the peak–spoiler: April 17. County Executive Pittman also launched OpenArundel which is a microscope into the county and a pillar of his election campaign. And finally, if you want to be a Delegate for District 30A, the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee is accepting resumes until midnight on Saturday!

